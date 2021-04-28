Coast Guard medevacs injured mariner off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU — Coast Guard rescue crews medevaced a mariner from the commercial fishing vessel “Vicious Cycle,” 130-miles southwest of Kailua Kona, Tuesday.

The mariner was hoisted from the vessel by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and brought to awaiting medical services at Queens Medical Center.

His condition is unknown at this time.

At 11:14 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from a friend of the crew stating they received a message from the Vicious Cycle reporting the master had received an injury to his forearm.

Watchstanders attempted to contact the Vicious Cycle via radio but were unable to due to the vessel being out of radio range. An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew was launched to establish contact with the vessel and ascertain the situation.

A Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended a medevac due to the situation.

Because the Vicious Cycle was located outside of the Dolphin’s range, Sector Honolulu watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) from nearby to act as a refueling point.

The Dolphin aircrew launched and after refueling on the Midgett arrived on scene and successfully hoisted the injured mariner.

The Dolphin then returned to the Midgett to refuel before flying to Queens Medical Center.

