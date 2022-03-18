Coast Guard medevacs injured man near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fish processing vessel approximately 92 miles northwest of Dutch Harbor Thursday.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew deployed aboard Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley hoisted the injured man from 262-foot fish processor America’s Finest at 12:52 p.m. The patient was flown to Dutch Harbor and placed in the care of LifeMed personnel.

Watchstanders in the 17th Coast Guard District command center in Juneau received the initial medevac request from America’s Finest at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The master reported a crew member had sustained serious injuries to his foot 20 miles west of St. George Island.

Command center personnel directed the launch of the Dolphin crew while America’s Finest made way toward Dutch Harbor. A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew also launched from Air Station Kodiak to provide support.

“So many people contributed to the success of this case,” said Petty Officer First Class Jeffrey Dickey, a watchstander at the 17th District command center. “Thanks to the communication and continuous cooperation between America’s Finest, Alex Haley, command center personnel and the aircrews we were able to get this individual to a higher level of care.”

Weather at the time of the hoist included 30 mph winds gusting to 40 mph and 15 foot seas, with heavy freezing spray.