Coast Guard medevacs injured man from grounded vessel near Barnegat Light

Aug 7th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell.

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. — Coast Guard crewmembers medevaced a 62-year-old man with injuries to his ribs and arm from his 33-foot pleasure craft in Oyster Creek Channel near Barnegat Light, Saturday.

The injuries reportedly resulted from the vessel running aground.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received the initial report through VHF Channel 16 from a grounded boater requesting medical attention.

A boatcrew aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was launched to assist and a Special Marine Information Broadcast was issued for the area.

After the patient was stabilized, the boatcrew transited to Station Barnegat Light where awaiting EMS transported him to Jersey Shore Medical Center for additional treatment.

