Coast Guard medevacs injured man from Bahamas

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew medevaced a 61-year-old man, Friday, from Andros Town, Bahamas.

The Sentry aircrew embarked the man from the Atlantic Underseas Test and Evaluation Center, Bahamas, and safely transferred him to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance crew who drove him to Jackson North Medical Center for higher level medical care.

Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received a medevac request at approximately 4:30 p.m., from the AUTEC Naval Base clinic reporting a man had gastrointestinal complications.

“This medevac’s success was due in large part to our crew’s training and coordination with District Seven and AUTEC personnel throughout the entire operation,” said Lt. Riley Beecher, HC-144 aircraft commander during the medevac. “We are thankful we could safely transport the injured man to higher level medical care and help him get the medical attention he could not get from the remote location in the Bahamas.”

