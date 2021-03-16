Coast Guard medevacs injured hiker near Grays Harbor, WA

ASTORIA, Ore. — A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew from Sector Columbia River medevaced an injured hiker Monday evening from the south jetty of Grays Harbor, Washington.

The hiker reportedly suffered a broken leg and was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for higher medical care.

At 5:28 p.m., watchstanders at Sector Columbia River received a report from Grays Harbor dispatch of a male hiker injured out on the jetty rocks.

Local police reported that paramedics had hiked out to the patient to provide first aid. They requested a helicopter medevac due to the slippery rocks and dangerous nature of waves crashing around them.

The aircrew launched at 6:15 p.m. and arrived on scene at 6:42 p.m. The aircrew hoisted the patient and a paramedic from the jetty and transported them to emergency medical service technicians waiting at Bowerman Airport in Hoquiam.

“Quick actions taken by Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor, ground crew and Westport Fire and Rescue to stabilize the patient prevented further injury and possible hypothermia,” said Lt. Jake Mullins, MH-60T pilot. “People venturing out onto coastal jetties should exercise extreme caution, to include checking for high-surf advisories and always wearing a life jacket.”