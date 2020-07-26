Coast Guard medevacs injured hiker from Olympic National Park

Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured hiker from Olympic National Park at around 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. The hiker had fallen and sustained a broken leg, ultimately requiring emergency responders to coordinate a multi-agency rescue.

Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound watchstanders received the initial request for assistance from Olympic National Park Service personnel who were already in coordination with the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. A 50-year-old female hiker reportedly broke her leg after falling while hiking in the vicinity of Lake Angeles.

A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter accepted the mission and responded at 8:20 p.m. In a joint-agency operation, the injured hiker was hoisted into the helicopter at 9:03 p.m. and transported to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Air Station Port Angeles.

The Coast Guard encourages mariners and those exploring remote areas inland to ensure a means of reliable communication in case of emergency. Whether on the water or the trail, thorough preparation saves lives.

