Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman near Cold Bay, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman approximately 40 miles west of Cold Bay, Alaska, Wednesday.

At 2:30 p.m. an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the injured man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services in Cold Bay for further transport to Anchorage.

At 8:34 a.m., command center watchstanders received a medevac request from the 89-foot fishing vessel Atlantico for a 40 year-old crewmember who sustained a back injury. The Duty Flight Surgeon was consulted and a medevac was recommended. District 17 command center directed the launch of the Jayhawk aircrew at 8:45 a.m.

“Good coordination between the Atlantico crew, command center personnel, and the Jayhawk aircrew attributed to our ability to successfully perform this medevac and get the injured fisherman to proper medical care,” said Lt.j.g. Lindsay Wheeler, a District 17 command center watchstander.

On-scene weather was an air temperature of 49 degrees, 11-mph winds and visibility of three miles.

