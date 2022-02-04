Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann

Feb 4th, 2022
Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo by Petty Officer Andrew Barresi

BOSTON — The Coast Guard medically evacuated an injured fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann, Massachusetts, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Boston watchstanders received a notification from the fishing vessel Sea Rambler, reporting that a crewmember had severely injured their arm in a hatch, and were requesting assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing aircraft crew launched, and safely hoisted, and transferred the fisherman to Mass General Hospital, in Boston, for treatment.

The Sea Rambler is homeported in Portland, Maine.

