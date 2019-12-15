Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman 50 miles off Washington coast

Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Coast Guard medically evacuated an injured fisherman off a Canadian-flagged commercial fishing vessel operating 50 miles west off Neah Bay Saturday afternoon.

A Coast Guard Sector Field Office/Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew safely hoisted the 19-year-old man into the helicopter and transferred him to emergency medical services at the Coast Guard base for transport to Olympic Medical Center for further care. The fisherman reportedly suffered a knife wound in the leg, which needed more extensive medical care than the boatcrew could provide.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound in Seattle received the medevac request from the captain of the 110-foot fishing vessel Ocean Pearl at about 1 p.m. The watchstanders then directed the launch of the aircrew. The aircrew arrived on scene at 2:14 p.m. and conducted the hoist. The aircrew transferred patient care to EMS at 3:23 p.m.


The fisherman was transferred in stable condition.

