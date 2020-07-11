Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman 100 miles off Coos Bay, Oregon

A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuates a man from a fishing vessel operating 100 miles west of Coos Bay, Oregon, July 11, 2020. The aircrew hoisted the injured fisherman safely and transferred him to emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ben Loy)

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated a 26-year-old man Saturday morning off the fishing vessel McKenzie Rose 100 miles west of Coos Bay.

The fishing vessel’s captain used a marine radio to hail watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend at approximately 5:30 a.m. to report a member of the crew sustained a head injury and was in need of medical attention.

The McKenzie Rose began to transit toward shore to more quickly rendezvous with the Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew. A constant communication schedule was established between the Sector and the fishing vessel.

The aircrew hoisted the injured fisherman shortly after noon and transported him to the Coast Guard airbase where his care was transferred to emergency medical services personnel.

“Getting this man to emergency medical care was a coordinated effort between the McKenzie Rose crew and the Coast Guard,” said Petty Officer First Class Michael Halasz, Sector North Bend watchstander. “The teamwork greatly aided in the swift transport and treatment of the injured crew member.”

The current condition of the man is unknown.

