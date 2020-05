Coast Guard medevacs injured crewmember off Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from the tanker Cap Guillaume approximately 39 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas, Wednesday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request for medevac from the captain of the Cap Guillaume for a crewmember who suffered an arm injury. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene and hoisted the injured crewmember from the vessel. The patient was transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christ – Shoreline where he was reported to be in stable condition.

“The ship’s crew was well prepared for our arrival, which expedited the hoist,” said Lt. Chris Zink, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 aircraft commander. “We were glad we could get the crewmember to the hospital quickly so he could receive the medical attention he needed.”

