Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured crewman Friday from a container ship in the Houston Ship Channel near Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification at 1 p.m. from the Houston Pilots aboard the CMA CGA Samson, a 1,099-foot container ship, stating a 34-year-old crew member had fallen and sustained a severe lower leg injury. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.