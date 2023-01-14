Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman near Galveston

Jan 14th, 2023 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew prepares to medevac a 34-year-old crew member aboard the CMA CGA Samson, a 1,099-foot container ship, who sustained a severe lower leg injury near Galveston, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023. The helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew prepares to medevac a crew member aboard the CMA CGA Samson who sustained a severe lower leg injury near Galveston, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured crewman Friday from a container ship in the Houston Ship Channel near Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification at 1 p.m. from the Houston Pilots aboard the CMA CGA Samson, a 1,099-foot container ship, stating a 34-year-old crew member had fallen and sustained a severe lower leg injury. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.