Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from vessel offshore Galveston

Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured crewman from a vessel 16 miles south of Galveston, Texas, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 7:02 p.m. from the captain of the 643-foot bulk carrier Tai Star stating a 20-year-old crewman had injured his hand in the Galveston Fairway Anchorage. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.

