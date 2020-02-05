Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from ship off North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City aircrew medevaced a 48-year-old man with a lacerations on his body and possible concussion from a ship about 20 miles south of Hatteras Island, Tuesday.

A crewmember aboard the cargo ship Titania contacted watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center, and reported that an engineer found one of their crewmembers semi-conscious, lying on the deck near a lathe he was operating.

An Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched to medevac the man. He was taken to Greenville Pitt Memorial Hospital in Greenville.

