Coast Guard medevacs injured crew member near Hatteras, NC

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo

PORTSMOUTH, V.A. — The Coast Guard medevaced a woman from a container ship 57 miles east of Hatteras, North Carolina, Sunday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard District Five Command Center in Portsmouth received a call just before 4 a.m. from the container vessel Ivar Reefer stating a crew member had sustained a serious hand injury while working in the engine room and required medical assistance.

The command center launched an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, who met the Ivar Reefer offshore and hoisted the crew member aboard.

The injured crew member was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk.

