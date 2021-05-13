Coast Guard medevacs injured boater near Chadwick Bay, North Carolina

24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water file photo.

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. — The Coast Guard assisted in medically evacuating a boater who sustained injuries aboard a pleasure craft that ran aground in the vicinity of Chadwick Bay, Thursday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a call via VHF Channel 16 from the operator of the 50-foot cabin cruiser, Lisa Baby III, stating one of his passengers sustained a head and possible neck and arm injuries and needed immediate medical assistance after his vessel ran aground.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle to the scene, along with coordinating boatcrew response efforts from the Onslow County Fire Department, TowBoat U.S. Swansboro, and North Carolina Marine Patrol.

Once on scene, Station Emerald Isle crewmembers assisted with transferring the injured passenger aboard the TowBoat U.S. vessel where they were taken to New River Marina and treated by local emergency medical services personnel.

TowBoat U.S. Swansboro was able to successfully refloat the vessel.

No pollution was reported.

