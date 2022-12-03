Coast Guard medevacs individual off cargo vessel

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department medevaced a 29-year-old male off the general cargo vessel Johnelle at anchorage 9 in San Francisco, Friday.

Crew members from the general cargo vessel Johnelle contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at 12:15 p.m., reporting a crew member fell and needed medical assistance.

Sector San Francisco watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

The helicopter crew arrived on the scene at 1:55 p.m., lowered the rescue swimmer to the Johnelle, and determined the individual needed additional care before being medevaced.

The helicopter crew returned to Air Station San Francisco, picked up a San Francisco Fire Department paramedic, and returned to the Johnelle at 2:35 p.m.

The paramedic and Coast Guard rescue swimmer stabilized the patient, hoisted him into the helicopter, and transported him to Stanford Medical Center.

He was reported to be in stable condition.