Coast Guard medevacs individual 23 miles off the coast of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 63-year-old male off the fishing vessel New Huck Finn approximately 23 miles southwest of Point Reyes, Friday.

Crewmembers from the fishing vessel New Huck Finn contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders around 10:15 a.m., reporting a crew member was in need of medical assistance due to symptoms relating to a cardiac event.

Sector San Francisco watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and dispatched a Coast Guard Station Golden Gate Motor-Lifeboat boat crew around 10:30 a.m.

The boat crew arrived on scene around 10:43 a.m., and transferred two crewmembers to the New Huck Finn to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on the scene around 11:50 a.m., lowered the rescue swimmer to the New Huck Finn, and hoisted the passenger with the assistance from the rescue crew.

The helicopter crew transited to Petaluma airport and transferred the patient to awaiting emergency medical services at 12:27 p.m.

He was reported to be in stable condition.