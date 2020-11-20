Coast Guard medevacs hunter from Siuslaw National Forest, Oregon

Nov 20th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station North Bend MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo courtesy of Sector North Bend.

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A Coast Guard aircrew and sheriff’s deputies rescued a missing hunter Thursday who had become stranded in the Siuslaw National Forest.

The hunter had reportedly suffered a broken ankle and hypothermia. Due to his location, sheriff deputies requested the assistance of a Coast Guard helicopter crew to airlift the man to safety.

A Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the man and delivered him to awaiting emergency medical technicians for further care.

“The Coast Guard works closely with state and local agencies to keep people safe, and this case demonstrates how good communication and cooperation can help save lives,” said Cmdr. Winston Wood, Coast Guard Sector North Bend Search and Rescue Coordinator.

