Coast Guard medevacs hikers near Coos Bay, OR

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coast Guard medevaced two stranded hikers from a cliff Wednesday afternoon near Coos Bay.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a report from a woman whose daughter and husband were stranded on a cliff in the vicinity of Cape Arago State Park. The man sustained an ankle injury and required assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew was conducting training nearby when diverted to respond at 2:12 p.m.

The crew hoisted the two hikers at approximately 2:34 p.m. and transported them to awaiting medical personnel at Bay Area Hospital.

The Coast Guard urges mariners and hikers to always carry a reliable means of communication to call for help in case of an emergency.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.