Coast Guard medevacs hikers near Coos Bay, OR

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coast Guard medevaced two stranded hikers from a cliff Wednesday afternoon near Coos Bay.
At approximately 2:10 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a report from a woman whose daughter and husband were stranded on a cliff in the vicinity of Cape Arago State Park. The man sustained an ankle injury and required assistance.
A Coast Guard Air Station North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew was conducting training nearby when diverted to respond at 2:12 p.m.
The crew hoisted the two hikers at approximately 2:34 p.m. and transported them to awaiting medical personnel at Bay Area Hospital.
The Coast Guard urges mariners and hikers to always carry a reliable means of communication to call for help in case of an emergency.
