Coast Guard medevacs hiker fallen from cliffs near Taylor Point, WA

LA PUSH, Wash. — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured hiker Wednesday morning from the beach between Taylor Point and Scotts Bluff on the west coast of Olympic National Park.

The 21-year-old male had reportedly fallen from a nearby cliff Tuesday evening, leaving him unable to walk and stranded overnight.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard 13th District command center received an agency assistance request from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. The injured hiker was reportedly discovered by a passing group of people who sighted him laying on the beach before notifying Olympic National Park Rangers, who in turn contacted the AFRCC.

An Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew responded and arrived on scene at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The injured hiker was hoisted from the beach and transported to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Olympic Medical Center. He was alert and in stable condition when transferred from Coast Guard care at approximately 12 p.m..

The Coast Guard urges mariners, hikers and anyone venturing to remote areas to have reliable means of communication to reach first responders. Additionally, it is always wise to inform a friend, family member or local authorities of your plans and estimated time of return.