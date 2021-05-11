Coast Guard medevacs hiker fallen from cliffs near Port Orford, WA

PORT ORFORD, Ore. — The Coast Guard medevaced a hiker who fell from the cliffs above Nellies Cove Monday evening near Port Orford.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received an agency assistance request from Curry County Dispatch. A 21-year-old male hiker had reportedly fallen and sustained multiple injuries needing emergency medical attention.

An Air Station North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew responded and arrived on scene at approximately 8 p.m.

Local emergency responders were on scene rendering initial medical care when the Coast Guard aircrew arrived. The fallen hiker was hoisted into the helicopter at 8:40 p.m. and transported to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay.

The hiker was conscious and in stable condition at 8:50 p.m. when transferred to awaiting Bay Area Hospital personnel.

“The fast and efficient response by our local partners was essential in getting this man to the care he needed,” said Lt. Robert Pfaff, MH-65 pilot and flight commander. “We’re glad the hiker was prepared to call for help so we could respond quickly. His preparedness probably saved his life.”

The Coast Guard urges mariners and hikers to always carry a reliable means of communication to call for help in case of an emergency.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.