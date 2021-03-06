Coast Guard medevacs hiker fallen 100 feet near Hug Point State Park, OR

SEASIDE, Ore. — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a male hiker who fell more than 100 feet from a cliff Friday afternoon near Hug Point State Park south of Cannon Beach.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a request for assistance from Seaside emergency dispatch at 4:27 p.m. First responders with the Seaside Fire Department were on scene but were unable to recover the fallen hiker safely.

A Sector Columbia River aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter responded and hoisted the hiker at 5:15 p.m.

The aircrew transported the hiker to Sector Columbia River where he was conscious and responsive. A Life Flight aircrew transported the man to Portland for higher medical care.

“Effective coordination with our partner agencies ensured a safe and efficient transfer of the survivor,” said Lt. Derrick Rockey, MH-60 pilot. “Working together to get the hiker to higher medical care was the goal, and we got it done.”

The Coast Guard encourages those venturing outdoors to always be aware of surroundings and be mindful of dangerous terrain. Hikers should have the proper equipment and a reliable means of communication in case of an emergency.

