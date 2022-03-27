Coast Guard medevacs hiker after 200-foot fall from mountain in Sitka

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated a 70-year-old hiker who reportedly fell 200 feet while hiking on Mount Verstovia near Sitka, today.

An Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew safely transported the hiker to Emergency Medical Services Personnel waiting at the air station.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center received a call from a Sitka Mountain Rescue crew at 12:08 p.m., requesting assistance to locate, hoist, and transport the hiker.

The hiker initially managed to call 911 using his cell phone and the Sitka Mountain Rescue dispatched a team to the mountain to attempt to locate the individual.

The Sitka aircrew completed the rescue, from takeoff to landing, within 45 minutes.

“Our working relationship with local partner agencies such as the Sitka Mountain Rescue team is an important component to successfully coordinating and completing rescues in Alaska,” said Coast Guard Lt. Jonathan Orthman, an Air Station Sitka pilot.

Before venturing outdoors, the Coast Guard wants to remind people to follow these recommended safety guidelines:

Carry a form of communication in the event you need assistance.

File a travel plan and leave it with somebody you trust. It should include when you are leaving, where you will be, how long you will be gone and when you plan to return.

Carry the appropriate gear, including a first aid kit, food, water and extra clothing in the event you need to shelter in place. In an emergency, rescuers may take several hours to reach your location.

Click here for more information about hiking in Alaska.