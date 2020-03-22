Coast Guard medevacs Grand Princess crewmember

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard medevaced a Grand Princess crewmember with a medical concern Saturday afternoon.
The Coast Guard was notified by the ship that a man in his early-40s with a medical emergency needed further medical attention Saturday morning.
Coast Guard watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon who recommended the crewmember be medevaced from the Grand Princess.
The Coast Guard dispatched a Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to transport the crewmember to awaiting EMS at Coyote Point in San Mateo.
The Grand Princess has been anchored in the San Francisco Bay since Monday.
