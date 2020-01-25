Coast Guard medevacs fishing vessel passenger near Port Aransas, Texas

Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Coast Guard medevaced a passenger from the fishing vessel Dolphin Express approximately 29 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request for the medevac from the captain of the Dolphin Express who stated there was a passenger aboard their vessel experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew. The Station Port Aransas boat crew arrived on scene and transferred the patient to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Port Aransas.


The patient was listed in stable condition.

