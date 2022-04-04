Coast Guard medevacs fishing vessel passenger near Pensacola

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 12:17 p.m. from a 24-foot commercial fishing vessel reporting a passenger sustained a severe leg injury. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew that was on a patrol to assist.
The boatcrew arrived on scene, provided immediate care to the injured passenger, and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Pensacola.
The passenger was last reported to be in stable condition.
