Coast Guard medevacs fishing vessel crewmember near Port Fourchon

Apr 2nd, 2022
Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium file photo.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured 48-year-old male from a fishing vessel Saturday approximately 15 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified at 9:36 a.m. by personnel aboard the fishing vessel Challenger that a crewmember sustained severe injuries to the hand. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.

In 4-to-6-foot seas, the boatcrew arrived on scene, provided immediate care to the injured crewmember, and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Nerby Collins Commercial Fishing Marina in Port Fourchon.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

