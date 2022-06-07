Coast Guard medevacs fishing vessel crewmember near Morgan City

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter conducts a landing in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 2, 2022. This MH-60 was the first of three that are being delivered as a part of Coast Guard Air Station New Orlean's update to their fleet of aircraft. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Monday from a commercial fishing vessel 21 miles offshore Morgan City, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification at 7:46 p.m. from the commercial fishing vessel GP Amelia of a crewmember suffering from abdominal pain. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

