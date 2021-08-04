Coast Guard medevacs fisherman near Grand Isle, La.

Aug 4th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew medevacs a 50-year-old fisherman, who was reportedly suffering from heat attack-like symptoms, from the 67-foot commercial fishing vessel, Miss Melissa, Aug. 3, 2021 and was safely transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Mike Browning)

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew medevacs a 50-year-old fisherman Aug. 3, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Mike Browning)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a fisherman Tuesday from a vessel 4 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the 67-foot commercial fishing vessel, Miss Melissa, that one of their crewmembers was suffering heat attack-like symptoms. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.

The RB-M crew arrived on scene, safely transferring the fisherman aboard and took him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the station. The EMS took the fisherman to Lady of the Sea Hospital in Lafourche for further medical care.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.