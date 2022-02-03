Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 80 miles west of Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old man from a commercial fishing vessel 80 miles west of Tampa, Thursday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater flew the man to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified by the fishing vessel captain of the man’s critical medical condition. A Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended the man be brought ashore.

“Today was a smooth case from all angles,” said Lt. Tyler Dewechet, the aircraft commander. “Despite some challenging conditions on scene, the vessel’s captain worked great with our crew to provide the best hoisting platform that aided in terrific execution.”

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies.

