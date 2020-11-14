Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 60 miles southeast of Martha’s Vineyard

BOSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman 60 miles southeast of Martha’s Vineyard, Friday.

At approximately 6 p.m., Coast Guard District One watchstanders received a notification from the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Persistence, reporting a 50-year-old crewmember displaying stroke-like symptoms and requested assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, and safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 7:30 p.m.

He was transported to Providence Hospital for care.

