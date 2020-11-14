Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 60 miles southeast of Martha’s Vineyard

Nov 14th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Mass, MH-60 helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Simpson.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter File Photo

BOSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman 60 miles southeast of Martha’s Vineyard, Friday.

At approximately 6 p.m., Coast Guard District One watchstanders received a notification from the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Persistence, reporting a 50-year-old crewmember displaying stroke-like symptoms and requested assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, and safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 7:30 p.m.

He was transported to Providence Hospital for care.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.