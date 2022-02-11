Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 58 miles southeast of Nantucket

Feb 11th, 2022
A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Mass, MH-60 helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Simpson.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter File Photo

BOSTON — The Coast Guard conducted a medevac of a fisherman 58 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Southeast New England watchstanders received a notification from the fishing vessel Jean Marie, reporting that a crewmember was having trouble breathing, and were requesting assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, safely hoisted, and transferred the fisherman to Hyannis Airport, where local EMS transported him to Cape Cod Hospital, for treatment.

The Jean Marie is homeported in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

