Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 40 miles off Montauk, NY

BOSTON — A Coast Guard crew medevaced a man from the commercial fishing vessel Shelby Ann approximately 40 miles southwest of Montauk, New York, Sunday evening.

Watchstanders from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center received notification on VHF radio channel 16 that a crewmember was struck by a stingray barb below the knee and showing signs of shock.

The command center consulted with a U.S. Coast Guard flight surgeon who recommended medical evacuation.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod launched and deployed a rescue swimmer to conduct a hoist and medevac the injured man.

The patient was transferred safely to Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition.

The fishing vessel Shelby Ann is homeported in Point Judith, Rhode Island.

