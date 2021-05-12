Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 25 miles off Tillamook Bay, OR

Coast Guard Air Station Astoria MH-60 helicopter file photo

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 helicopter file photo

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 19-year-old crew member aboard the 38-foot commercial fishing vessel Joseph Tuesday afternoon 25 miles west of Tillamook Bay.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a call from the vessel’s captain reporting the crew member was experiencing intense fatigue, difficulty breathing and periodically losing feeling in his hands and feet.

An MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River was in flight conducting training when instructed to divert and respond to the call for help.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 2:38 p.m., hoisted the fisherman and transported him to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Sector Columbia River. He was in stable condition upon transfer and was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital.

