Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 160 miles east of Boston

BOSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman 160 miles east of Boston, Thursday.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Coast Guard District One watchstanders received a notification from the crew of the 72-foot commercial fishing vessel Jennifer Anne, reporting a 35-year-old crewmember had fallen overboard and was recovered by the other crew members. The fisherman was experiencing hypothermia-like conditions and had minor lacerations.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew launched and the helicopter crew safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 6:51 a.m.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for care.

Weather on scene was 15-knot winds and 3-5 foot seas.

