Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 130 miles east of Cape Cod

BOSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a fisherman from a fishing vessel 130 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Sunday.

At approximately 12:54 p.m. Coast Guard First District watchstanders received a report from the 65 foot fishing vessel Direction of a crewmember who was experiencing diabetic related conditions, and was requesting assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched and safely hoisted the fisherman. He was then transferred to EMS in Barnstable Massachusetts, who transported him to Cape Cod Hospital.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook . For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.