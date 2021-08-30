Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 130 miles east of Cape Cod

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a fisherman from the fishing vessel Direction, 130 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Aug. 29. The fisherman was reported to be suffering from a diabetic related condition. (U.S. Coast Guard capture by Air Station Cape Cod/released)

BOSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a fisherman from a fishing vessel 130 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Sunday.

At approximately 12:54 p.m. Coast Guard First District watchstanders received a report from the 65 foot fishing vessel Direction of a crewmember who was experiencing diabetic related conditions, and was requesting assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched and safely hoisted the fisherman. He was then transferred to EMS in Barnstable Massachusetts, who transported him to Cape Cod Hospital.

 

