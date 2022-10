NEW YORK — The Coast Guard conducted a medevac of a fisherman 100 miles south of Moriches, New York, Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound watchstanders received a notification from the charter vessel Booyah reporting that a crew member was experiencing a seizure, and were requesting assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, safely hoisted, and transferred the fisherman to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment.