Coast Guard medevacs deckhand from ferry near Galveston

Dec 1st, 2022 · 0 Comment
A 45-foot Response Boat–Medium sits at the pier at Coast Guard Station Galveston following a successful medevac, Dec. 1, 2022. A boat crew from Station Galveston medevaced a ferry deckhand who had been struck in the face by the ferry’s anchor chain after the vessel lost propulsion at the entrance to Galveston Channel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian McClellan)

A 45-foot Response Boat–Medium sits at the pier at Coast Guard Station Galveston following a successful medevac, Dec. 1, 2022.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian McClellan)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 56-year-old man from a ferry near Galveston, Texas, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 2:42 p.m. relayed by Vessel Traffic Services Houston/Galveston personnel that a crew member aboard the John W. Johnson ferry had been struck in the face by the vessel’s anchor chain after the ferry lost propulsion at the entrance to the Galveston Channel.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to provide assistance.

Once on scene with the ferry, the RB–M crew took aboard the injured deckhand and brought him to emergency medical services personnel staged at Station Galveston.

EMS personnel transported the man to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.