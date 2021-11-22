Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger off Southwest Pass

NEW ORLEANS–The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger Sunday approximately 23 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call at approximately 10:58 a.m. stating a man was experiencing issues breathing aboard the cruise ship Carnival Dream stemming from previous medical conditions.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and a Carnival Dream nurse, and transferred them both to University Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

