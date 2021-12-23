Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger off Southwest Pass

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced a 53-year-old male cruise ship passenger Wednesday approximately 218 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call at approximately 11:23 a.m. stating a man was experiencing stroke-like symptoms aboard the cruise ship Carnival Valor.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The helicopter crew arrived at the scene, hoisted the passenger and a Carnival Valor nurse, and transferred them both to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

