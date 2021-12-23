Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger off Southwest Pass

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs a cruise ship passenger aboard Carnival Valor 218 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana on Dec. 22, 2021. The man was transferred to University Medical Center and last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs a cruise ship passenger aboard Carnival Valor 218 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana on Dec. 22, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced a 53-year-old male cruise ship passenger Wednesday approximately 218 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call at approximately 11:23 a.m. stating a man was experiencing stroke-like symptoms aboard the cruise ship Carnival Valor.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The helicopter crew arrived at the scene, hoisted the passenger and a Carnival Valor nurse, and transferred them both to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

