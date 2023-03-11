Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near Venice

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old man from a cruise ship Thursday near Venice, Louisiana.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the crew of the Disney Magic cruise ship requesting a medevac for a passenger aboard reportedly experiencing severe abdominal pain.
The Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to assist.
The boat crew arrived on scene, embarked the man aboard the RB-M and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel back at Station Venice.
The man was last reported to be in stable condition and taken to Ochsner Westbank Medical Center.
