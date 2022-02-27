Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near New Orleans

A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew medevacs a cruise ship passenger on the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Feb. 26, 2022. (Courtesy photo by Coast Guard Station New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 74-year-old cruise ship passenger Saturday evening on the Mississippi River near New Orleans.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. from the cruise ship Carnival Valor of a passenger experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew to assist. The boatcrew arrived on scene, loaded the passenger and a Carnival Valor nurse, and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the New Orleans cruise terminal.

The passenger was last reported to be in stable condition.

