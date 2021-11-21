Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 72 miles offshore

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 helicopter crew arrive on-scene to medevac a woman from the Carnival Glory approximately 72 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana on Nov. 20, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard by Air Station New Orleans)

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 helicopter crew arrives on-scene to medevac a woman from the Carnival Glory approximately 72 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana on Nov. 20, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard by Air Station New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS–The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger Saturday approximately 72 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 8:48 a.m. stating a woman was experiencing internal bleeding like symptoms aboard the cruise ship Carnival Glory.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and diverted a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the injured passenger and a Carnival Glory nurse, and transferred both to University Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Year round training ensured an efficient and proper coordination for this medevac,” said Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Elderedge, Sector New Orleans command duty officer. “We’re glad we could safely transfer this patient to a higher level of medical care.”

The woman was last reported in stable condition.

