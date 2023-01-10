Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 72 miles offshore Southwest Pass

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a woman from a cruise ship Monday 25 miles offshore Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 5 p.m. from the crew of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Adventure of the Seas stating a 51-year-old passenger was experiencing lower abdominal pain and reportedly suffering from possible appendicitis. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew diverted to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew landed on the cruise ship, took the ailing passenger aboard and transported her to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.

