Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 40 miles off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medevaced a 73-year-old man from the cruise ship Carnival Inspiration approximately 40 miles west of San Diego, Tuesday.

Carnival Inspiration crew contacted Coast Guard watchstanders at approximately 11:30 a.m. requesting assistance for a passenger who was experiencing complications from a pre-existing medical condition.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew.

Once on scene, the Jayhawk crew lowered the rescue swimmer to the cruise ship to assess the patient. The helicopter crew then lowered a rescue basket to hoist the patient into the helicopter and transported him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla just after 1:30 p.m.

The patient was reported to be in stable condition.

