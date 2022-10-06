Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 195 miles off Mobile

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 75-year-old man Wednesday from a cruise ship approximately 195 miles south of Mobile, Alabama.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a medevac request at approximately 3:45 p.m. from the cruise ship’s doctor that a passenger was experiencing severe abdominal pain. Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and ship’s nurse and transported them to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.