Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 160 miles off San Diego

Jan 22nd, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Henry G. Dunphy

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Henry G. Dunphy

SAN DIEGO – The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old woman from the cruise ship Grand Princess approximately 160 miles west of San Diego, Tuesday.

The Grand Princess crew contacted Coast Guard watchstanders at approximately 9:30 a.m. requesting assistance for a passenger who was experiencing complications of a pre-existing medical condition. 

Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders launched a Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue (STAR) Team paramedic aboard to assist. 


Once on scene, the Jayhawk crew lowered the rescue swimmer to the cruise ship to assess the patient. The helicopter crew then lowered a rescue basket to hoist the patient into the helicopter and transported her to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla just after 2:10 p.m.

The patient was reported to be in stable condition.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.