Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship Carnival Dream passenger offshore Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a passenger from the cruise ship Carnival Dream offshore of Galveston, Texas, Thursday evening.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a request from the master of Carnival Dream for the medevac of a 40-year-old female passenger reportedly in need of medical attention.
A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrived on scene and transferred the patient, her spouse and a member of the Carnival Dream’s medical staff to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Galveston.
The passenger was reported to be in stable condition.
