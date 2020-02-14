Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship Carnival Dream passenger offshore Galveston

Feb 14th, 2020
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a passenger from the cruise ship Carnival Dream offshore of Galveston, Texas, Thursday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a request from the master of Carnival Dream for the medevac of a 40-year-old female passenger reportedly in need of medical attention.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrived on scene and transferred the patient, her spouse and a member of the Carnival Dream’s medical staff to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Galveston.


The passenger was reported to be in stable condition.

