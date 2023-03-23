Coast Guard medevacs crewmember offshore Port Fourchon

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a motor vessel crewmember Tuesday approximately 15 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 7:54 p.m. from the motor vessel Solitaire stating a crewmember was experiencing seizure-like symptoms.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred the crewmember to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

